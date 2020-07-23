24 Apartments for rent in Rutherford County, NC

/
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
145 Stone Way Lane
145 Stone Way Lane, Rutherford County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1570 sqft
Fresh Paint, New floors, Lawn care is included! Come in and enjoy life! This is a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an attached garage.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
262 Monfredo St
262 Monfredo Street, Rutherfordton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
262 Monfredo St - Property Id: 110664 Rates are as follows: $1,050 - 3-5 months $950 - 6-11 months $850 - 12+ months This home is FURNISHED and will be rented furnished.
Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
667 Pinnacle Parkway
667 Pinnacle Parkway, Rutherford County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,736
1854 sqft
Unparalleled view! I think I saw the Gulf of Mexico! Photos and video tell more than words. Spectacular mountain-top home experience. Private, and still accessible. Remote, and still refined. Video at: https://photos.app.goo.gl/pmokpeYcMxsUXtCL8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
132 Court Street
132 West Court Street, Rutherfordton, NC
Studio
$2,500
3000 sqft
DOWNTOWN RUTHERFORDTON OFFICE/RETAIL- Newly Renovated Office Space with open floor plan, conference room, and 3 private offices. Two offices could be divided to make a total of 5 private offices.
Results within 10 miles of Rutherford County
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
107 Highland Springs Loop
107 Highland Springs Loop, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1304 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located to I-26 & US-176! The open floor plan is great for entertaining. The living room features a gas log fireplace for those chilly nights.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Black Mountain
5 Woodcock Street
5 Woodcock St, Black Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
Black Mountain Rental! - 2 bedroom/1 bathroom upstairs apartment. New flooring and new back deck! Trash and lawn care included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5980449)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Diehl Ct
104 Diehl Court, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Boiling Springs Duplex, near I-85 and Hospital. - Property Id: 324065 Located very close to High School on a dead end street/ cul de sac. Recently remodeled :Flooring and carpet are new, freshly painted walls, ceiling ,trim and new range.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
50 Justice Ridge Drive
50 Justice Ridge Road, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
50 Justice Ridge Drive - If you are looking for that country living feel but with the convenience of being close to shopping this is the home for you. This brick home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath , living room, den / dining room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
477 Silver Creek Road
477 Silver Creek Road, Polk County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
A Must See - JULY SPECIAL HALF OFF OF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!! Don't miss out on seeing this beautiful well maintained duplex. Property offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, screened porch, wood floors and fresh paint throughout, and covered parking.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
715 Ridge Road
715 Ridge Road, Dana, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
715 Ridge Road Available 08/17/20 715 Ridge Road - Beautiful Brick home located next to Dana Elementary School. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den with fireplace, formal living room, eat in kitchen.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
365 Castleton Cir
365 Castleton Circle, Spartanburg County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 365 Castleton Cir in Spartanburg County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
625 Halls Bridge Road
625 Halls Bridge Road, Spartanburg County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1884 sqft
Campobello in Spartanburg County along the South Pacolet River is 20 minutes from downtown Spartanburg and 35 min to Greenville perfectly situated to everything.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
402 Beaver Dam Church Road
402 Beaver Dam Church Road, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1502 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 1500 sq ft ranch. Hard floors through out with stainless steel appliances. Close to Gardner Webb University and accessible to 74. Large back yard with deck and fenced in area. 2 car garage and additional parking spaces.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
64 S Main Street
64 South Main Street, Marion, NC
Studio
$650
253 sqft
Great Down Town Marion Office Spaces. Two (2) office quad rooms are available. Office Apace #205 has four (4) rooms, Reception, 3 more interconnecting offices, lots of light, carpet, and two entry areas.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1126 Old US 70 Hwy Highway
1126 Old US Hwy 70, Black Mountain, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1248 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available for rent with one year lease. Available immediately. Tenant pays all utilities except water and yard maintenance. No pets. No smoking.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
103 Colebrook Court
103 Colebrookl Court, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
Brick 2/1 duplex with all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer connections, laminated hardwood flooring in living areas, ceramic tile in kitchen, bathroom, laundry closet, and bedrooms, all electric, ceiling fans, clean, quiet, near schools and shopping.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3733 Robert Riding
3733 Robert Riding Rd, Cleveland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$575
2/1 outside city limits of Shelby, NC - Rent: 575.00 Deposit: 587.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 2 beds/ 1 bath The home has Electric Baseboard Heat & Tenant Supplied Window A/C Applications: 55.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
5423 Parris Bridge Road
5423 Parris Bridge Road, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
Very Cute Home - 3BR/2BA with Attached Garage, Cozy Front Porch, and Lots of Yard Space and Privacy - For a 3D Walk-Through Tour of this property please visit our website or: https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
294 Windwood Drive
294 Windwood Drive, Polk County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 294 Windwood Drive in Polk County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
854 Bearwallow Road
854 Bearwallow Road, Edneyville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1074 sqft
854 Bearwallow Road Available 05/15/20 A Storybook Stone Cottage!!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath stone home on 1 acre of land settled in the midst of the Apple Orchards on the East side of town.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
202 Waxberry Ct
202 Waxberry Court, Boiling Springs, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
Spacious, Open Floor Plan, Fenced Backyard, Convenient to Shopping, Schools & Restaurants - Spacious, open floor plan with high cathedral ceiling in living room, dining area and kitchen, Open kitchen with island is great for entertaining.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
435 Landrum Road
435 Landrum Road, Polk County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1488 sqft
This turnkey horse farm on 21 acres checks everything on your list: 8 stall professionally outfitted barn with 1 BR 1 BA apartment above. 100' x 200' riding arena with irrigation and drainage, 2 stall second smaller barn + 2 run ins.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
296 Windwood Drive
296 Windwood Drive, Polk County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 296 Windwood Drive in Polk County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated December 11 at 04:58 PM
1 Unit Available
117 Diploma Drive
117 Diploma Drive, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1152 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath, in Shelby- Available Now! This home is move in ready! - Total Electric - Pets Not Allowed -Appliances can be used at tenants expense, they will not be replaced or maintained by the owner.
