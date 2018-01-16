All apartments in Pineville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

12120 Stratfield Place Way

12120 Stratfield Place Circle · (704) 567-8200 ext. 208
Location

12120 Stratfield Place Circle, Pineville, NC 28134
Pineville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12120 Stratfield Place Way · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1584 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom Townhome in Pineville - Subdivision: Carolina Crossing
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage
Year Built: 2007
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Pineville Elem., Quail Hollow Middle, South Mecklenburg High School

This end unit 2 story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1500 square feet. The main floor has hardwoods throughout, an open floor plan with large living room, dining room and kitchen with island. Master bedroom upstairs has vaulted ceiling and private full bath with large vanity and walk in closet. 2 good size secondary bedrooms, full bath and laundry room also upstairs. Semi-private back patio and 1 car garage. Located in Carolina Crossing community with Pool. Carolina Place Parkway and Lancaster Hwy. Convenient to Carolina Place Mall and quick access to I-485. Minutes to Ballantyne, I-77 and South Carolina. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1550 deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12120 Stratfield Place Way have any available units?
12120 Stratfield Place Way has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12120 Stratfield Place Way have?
Some of 12120 Stratfield Place Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12120 Stratfield Place Way currently offering any rent specials?
12120 Stratfield Place Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12120 Stratfield Place Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12120 Stratfield Place Way is pet friendly.
Does 12120 Stratfield Place Way offer parking?
Yes, 12120 Stratfield Place Way does offer parking.
Does 12120 Stratfield Place Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12120 Stratfield Place Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12120 Stratfield Place Way have a pool?
Yes, 12120 Stratfield Place Way has a pool.
Does 12120 Stratfield Place Way have accessible units?
No, 12120 Stratfield Place Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12120 Stratfield Place Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12120 Stratfield Place Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12120 Stratfield Place Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12120 Stratfield Place Way has units with air conditioning.
