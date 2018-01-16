12120 Stratfield Place Way

Amenities

3 Bedroom Townhome in Pineville - Subdivision: Carolina Crossing

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage

Year Built: 2007

Pets: NO

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Pineville Elem., Quail Hollow Middle, South Mecklenburg High School



This end unit 2 story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1500 square feet. The main floor has hardwoods throughout, an open floor plan with large living room, dining room and kitchen with island. Master bedroom upstairs has vaulted ceiling and private full bath with large vanity and walk in closet. 2 good size secondary bedrooms, full bath and laundry room also upstairs. Semi-private back patio and 1 car garage. Located in Carolina Crossing community with Pool. Carolina Place Parkway and Lancaster Hwy. Convenient to Carolina Place Mall and quick access to I-485. Minutes to Ballantyne, I-77 and South Carolina. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1550 deposit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5803168)