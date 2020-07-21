11709 Stockdale Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tucked away in Pineville, this spacious, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath town home features upgrades such as a two-story foyer, a corner fireplace in the family room, and a master suite complete with a walk-in closet and a private bath on the main. The kitchen boasts all major appliances and granite counter tops, and the breakfast area offers sliding door access to a semi-private patio.



A laundry room and a loft are upstairs, along with two secondary bedrooms that share a Jack-n-Jill bath. Relax with family and friends in the backyard overlooking a tree-lined buffer.



Awesome location, close to I-77 and I-485, with shopping, dining, and entertainment just minutes away.



Pets conditional.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!