Home
/
Pineville, NC
/
11709 Stockdale Ct
Last updated October 1 2019 at 8:15 PM

11709 Stockdale Ct

11709 Stockdale Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11709 Stockdale Ct, Pineville, NC 28134
Pineville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tucked away in Pineville, this spacious, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath town home features upgrades such as a two-story foyer, a corner fireplace in the family room, and a master suite complete with a walk-in closet and a private bath on the main. The kitchen boasts all major appliances and granite counter tops, and the breakfast area offers sliding door access to a semi-private patio.

A laundry room and a loft are upstairs, along with two secondary bedrooms that share a Jack-n-Jill bath. Relax with family and friends in the backyard overlooking a tree-lined buffer.

Awesome location, close to I-77 and I-485, with shopping, dining, and entertainment just minutes away.

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11709 Stockdale Ct have any available units?
11709 Stockdale Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pineville, NC.
What amenities does 11709 Stockdale Ct have?
Some of 11709 Stockdale Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11709 Stockdale Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11709 Stockdale Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11709 Stockdale Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11709 Stockdale Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11709 Stockdale Ct offer parking?
No, 11709 Stockdale Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11709 Stockdale Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11709 Stockdale Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11709 Stockdale Ct have a pool?
No, 11709 Stockdale Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11709 Stockdale Ct have accessible units?
No, 11709 Stockdale Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11709 Stockdale Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11709 Stockdale Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11709 Stockdale Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 11709 Stockdale Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
