Pine Knoll Shores, NC
517 Egret Lake Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:00 AM

517 Egret Lake Drive

517 Egret Lake Drive · (252) 354-6149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

517 Egret Lake Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC 28512

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous custom executive home in Pine Knoll Shores. 5 bedroom. 4 bath. Lovely hardwood flooring, fireplace w/gas logs. Abundant outdoor living space. Master suite includes large his/hers vanities & closets. Ground level apartment w/full kitchen & bedroom. Exclusive Beacon's Reach subdivision offers many amenities: tennis courts, pools, marina w/ramp & boat slips, fitness room (additional cost), beach & sound access. No smoking allowed. Unfurnished. Pets negotiable w/pet fee & deposit. Available February 1st. 517 Egret Lake Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC 28512.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Egret Lake Drive have any available units?
517 Egret Lake Drive has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 517 Egret Lake Drive have?
Some of 517 Egret Lake Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Egret Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 Egret Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Egret Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Egret Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 517 Egret Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 517 Egret Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 517 Egret Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Egret Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Egret Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 517 Egret Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 517 Egret Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 Egret Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Egret Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Egret Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Egret Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Egret Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
