Amenities
Gorgeous custom executive home in Pine Knoll Shores. 5 bedroom. 4 bath. Lovely hardwood flooring, fireplace w/gas logs. Abundant outdoor living space. Master suite includes large his/hers vanities & closets. Ground level apartment w/full kitchen & bedroom. Exclusive Beacon's Reach subdivision offers many amenities: tennis courts, pools, marina w/ramp & boat slips, fitness room (additional cost), beach & sound access. No smoking allowed. Unfurnished. Pets negotiable w/pet fee & deposit. Available February 1st. 517 Egret Lake Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC 28512.