All apartments in Pamlico County
Find more places like 1446 Silverbrook Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pamlico County, NC
/
1446 Silverbrook Rd
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1446 Silverbrook Rd

1446 Silverbrook Road · (252) 514-5317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1446 Silverbrook Road, Pamlico County, NC 28571

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Painted just a few years ago, almost new laminate floors, and vinyl windows! Living room has built-in shelves and a large picture window. Great value just outside of Oriental right off Hwy 55.
Enjoy the clean look of laminate floors and vinyl windows just installed a few short years ago! The living room has a neat "double feature": built-in shelves and a large picture window. The backyard affords pleasant privacy, and the open concept kitchen/dining area provides an opportunity to showcase your dining table. Laundry hookups are right in the kitchen--super convenient.
Separate storage area off the carport, and carport exterior brick knee wall has built-in planter a flower lover would enjoy showcasing. Great value just outside Oriental, with easy access to Highway 55 for your commute to work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 Silverbrook Rd have any available units?
1446 Silverbrook Rd has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1446 Silverbrook Rd have?
Some of 1446 Silverbrook Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 Silverbrook Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1446 Silverbrook Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 Silverbrook Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1446 Silverbrook Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pamlico County.
Does 1446 Silverbrook Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1446 Silverbrook Rd offers parking.
Does 1446 Silverbrook Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 Silverbrook Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 Silverbrook Rd have a pool?
No, 1446 Silverbrook Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1446 Silverbrook Rd have accessible units?
No, 1446 Silverbrook Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 Silverbrook Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 Silverbrook Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1446 Silverbrook Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1446 Silverbrook Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1446 Silverbrook Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCSneads Ferry, NCKinston, NCPiney Green, NCMorehead City, NC
Havelock, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCBrices Creek, NCWashington, NCFairfield Harbour, NC
Winterville, NCAyden, NCJames City, NCEmerald Isle, NCRiver Bend, NCTarboro, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Craven Community CollegePitt Community College
East Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity