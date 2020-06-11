1446 Silverbrook Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup carport air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Painted just a few years ago, almost new laminate floors, and vinyl windows! Living room has built-in shelves and a large picture window. Great value just outside of Oriental right off Hwy 55.

Enjoy the clean look of laminate floors and vinyl windows just installed a few short years ago! The living room has a neat "double feature": built-in shelves and a large picture window. The backyard affords pleasant privacy, and the open concept kitchen/dining area provides an opportunity to showcase your dining table. Laundry hookups are right in the kitchen--super convenient.

Separate storage area off the carport, and carport exterior brick knee wall has built-in planter a flower lover would enjoy showcasing. Great value just outside Oriental, with easy access to Highway 55 for your commute to work.