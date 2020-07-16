Amenities

1218 Sundown Dr Available 05/15/20 Will Go Fast! 3 BD Remodeled House in Mebane With Huge Garage - Available May 15th! - Fabulous location! Only 5 miles to I-40, 4.5 miles to Tanger Outlets, and 2.5 miles to downtown Mebane. Perfect location for commuters to nearby towns!



This newly renovated home includes a new roof, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, high ceilings in the living room and kitchen and flooded with natural light. On over an acre of land, this yard is perfect for an avid gardener or playing fetch with your dog.



W/D Hookups



Lawn care is not included.



Pets considered approved upon owner approval and pet deposits.



Minimum credit score of 650 and minimum 3x rent income REQUIRED!



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Lisa + Lizzy at rent@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today!



(RLNE5683370)