Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

1218 Sundown Dr

1218 Sundown Drive · (919) 675-1444 ext. 26
Location

1218 Sundown Drive, Orange County, NC 27302

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1218 Sundown Dr · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
1218 Sundown Dr Available 05/15/20 Will Go Fast! 3 BD Remodeled House in Mebane With Huge Garage - Available May 15th! - Fabulous location! Only 5 miles to I-40, 4.5 miles to Tanger Outlets, and 2.5 miles to downtown Mebane. Perfect location for commuters to nearby towns!

This newly renovated home includes a new roof, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, high ceilings in the living room and kitchen and flooded with natural light. On over an acre of land, this yard is perfect for an avid gardener or playing fetch with your dog.

W/D Hookups

Lawn care is not included.

Pets considered approved upon owner approval and pet deposits.

Minimum credit score of 650 and minimum 3x rent income REQUIRED!

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Lisa + Lizzy at rent@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today!

(RLNE5683370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

