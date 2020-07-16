112 Bella Drive

Amenities
Open living and dining areas, with separate kitchen, all with hardwood floors. Gas-log fireplace, exit to deck in living. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, pantry closet, room for table. 1/2 bath on 1st. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths up, including master with walk-in closet and master bathroom with dual sink vanity, shower. Laundry closet with washer/dryer up. Carpet in all bedrooms. 1 car garage. Pool, play area, and dog park. Pet w/fee, prior approval. $15/mo filter fee.