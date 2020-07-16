All apartments in Orange County
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:16 AM

112 Bella Drive

112 Bella Drive · (919) 401-9300
Location

112 Bella Drive, Orange County, NC 27516

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1952 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Open living and dining areas, with separate kitchen, all with hardwood floors. Gas-log fireplace, exit to deck in living. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, pantry closet, room for table. 1/2 bath on 1st. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths up, including master with walk-in closet and master bathroom with dual sink vanity, shower. Laundry closet with washer/dryer up. Carpet in all bedrooms. 1 car garage. Pool, play area, and dog park. Pet w/fee, prior approval. $15/mo filter fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

