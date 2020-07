Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan ice maker bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This spacious townhouse has everything to offer! Large living room and spacious kitchen perfect for entertaining. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included! Two spacious bedrooms with large closets share a bathroom with garden tub shower combo. Enjoy the beautiful NC weather on the front covered porch! Trash pickup and lawn service included! Call today for your personal showing before these go fast!