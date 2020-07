Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Spacious Living in Sterling Farms! - This awesome home boasts an open living room, dining room and kitchen. The hallway to the master suite has a half bath and laundry room. Large master bedroom with tons of room to roam! Upstairs has a 10x13 loft area, great for a movie area or kids play room that has a lookout over the living room. 3 more bedrooms round out the upstairs. There is also a large fenced in backyard, perfect for kids play area and plenty of room for your 4 legged family members to roam! Call today to see this home before it's gone!



(RLNE5874450)