285 Haws Run Road Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home In Country Setting - This well maintained home is just what you have been looking for! Located in a quiet country setting, you are going to love the privacy. This house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,large family room, and an eat in kitchen. The fenced in backyard is huge! Perfect for your furr babies and/or kiddos to run around! The deck right off the kitchen is perfect for those summertime BBQs! Call for a showing today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5899028)