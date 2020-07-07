202 Willow Run Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home nestled on half acre lot in the pristine community of North Shore Country Club. Enjoy a spacious kitchen with large eat-in dining nook, large island, and breakfast bar overlooking the tranquil back yard. There is a slider off of the eat-in nook area which leads to the rear deck with fully fenced in yard. The sprawling living room features vaulted ceilings with tons of natural light and a cozy gas logs fireplace. The oversized master suite is located on the main level and boasts its own private access to the rear deck. The master bath has been upgraded with a fully tiled walk-in shower. Upstairs is two more spacious bedroom each with their own bath, and a cat walk overlooking the living room. Neighborhood amenities include community pool, tennis, golf and country club. Love where you live, even if its temporary!

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home nestled on a half acre lot in the pristine community of North Shore Country Club. Enjoy a spacious kitchen with large eat-in dining nook, large island, and breakfast bar overlooking the tranquil back yard. There is a slider off of the eat-in nook area which leads to the rear deck with fully fenced in yard. The sprawling living room features vaulted ceilings with tons of natural light and a cozy gas logs fireplace. The oversized master suite is located on the main level and boasts its own private access to the rear deck. The master bath has been upgraded with a fully tiled walk-in shower. Upstairs is two more spacious bedroom each with their own bath, and a cat walk overlooking the living room. Neighborhood amenities include community pool, tennis, golf and country club. Love where you live, even if its temporary!