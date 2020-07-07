All apartments in Onslow County
Find more places like 202 Willow Run Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Onslow County, NC
/
202 Willow Run Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:05 AM

202 Willow Run Road

202 Willow Run Road · (910) 939-0484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

202 Willow Run Road, Onslow County, NC 28460

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2211 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home nestled on half acre lot in the pristine community of North Shore Country Club. Enjoy a spacious kitchen with large eat-in dining nook, large island, and breakfast bar overlooking the tranquil back yard. There is a slider off of the eat-in nook area which leads to the rear deck with fully fenced in yard. The sprawling living room features vaulted ceilings with tons of natural light and a cozy gas logs fireplace. The oversized master suite is located on the main level and boasts its own private access to the rear deck. The master bath has been upgraded with a fully tiled walk-in shower. Upstairs is two more spacious bedroom each with their own bath, and a cat walk overlooking the living room. Neighborhood amenities include community pool, tennis, golf and country club. Love where you live, even if its temporary!
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home nestled on a half acre lot in the pristine community of North Shore Country Club. Enjoy a spacious kitchen with large eat-in dining nook, large island, and breakfast bar overlooking the tranquil back yard. There is a slider off of the eat-in nook area which leads to the rear deck with fully fenced in yard. The sprawling living room features vaulted ceilings with tons of natural light and a cozy gas logs fireplace. The oversized master suite is located on the main level and boasts its own private access to the rear deck. The master bath has been upgraded with a fully tiled walk-in shower. Upstairs is two more spacious bedroom each with their own bath, and a cat walk overlooking the living room. Neighborhood amenities include community pool, tennis, golf and country club. Love where you live, even if its temporary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Willow Run Road have any available units?
202 Willow Run Road has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 Willow Run Road have?
Some of 202 Willow Run Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Willow Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
202 Willow Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Willow Run Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Willow Run Road is pet friendly.
Does 202 Willow Run Road offer parking?
Yes, 202 Willow Run Road offers parking.
Does 202 Willow Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Willow Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Willow Run Road have a pool?
Yes, 202 Willow Run Road has a pool.
Does 202 Willow Run Road have accessible units?
No, 202 Willow Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Willow Run Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Willow Run Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Willow Run Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 202 Willow Run Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 202 Willow Run Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brynn Marr Village
301 Village Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir
Jacksonville, NC 28546

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCWilson, NCLeland, NCMyrtle Grove, NCNorthchase, NCSneads Ferry, NC
Silver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCKinston, NCPiney Green, NCMorehead City, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCEmerald Isle, NC
Brices Creek, NCJames City, NCRiver Bend, NCFairfield Harbour, NCMurraysville, NCCarolina Beach, NCAyden, NCWinterville, NCWashington, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity