Onslow County, NC
200 Sweet Gum Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:28 AM

200 Sweet Gum Lane

200 Sweet Gum Lane · (910) 353-5100
Location

200 Sweet Gum Lane, Onslow County, NC 28574

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Welcome to 200 Sweet Gum Lane! This 4Br, 2Ba home is nestled into Ashbury Park subdivision. You'll feel right at home in the living room, with its vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and gas log fireplace. The kitchen has extra counter space, thanks to the breakfast bar. Appliances include built-in microwave, refrigerator, and electric stove/oven. The privacy-fenced backyard, which backs up into a mature tree line, is an ideal place to relax with friends and family. Extra storage space is provided with the 2-car garage.1-2 sm/md dogs/cats allowed with $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Separate $20 pet application required, $15 for 2nd pet. WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT UNSEEN. FACETIME AND SKYPING NOT ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Sweet Gum Lane have any available units?
200 Sweet Gum Lane has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Sweet Gum Lane have?
Some of 200 Sweet Gum Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Sweet Gum Lane currently offering any rent specials?
200 Sweet Gum Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Sweet Gum Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Sweet Gum Lane is pet friendly.
Does 200 Sweet Gum Lane offer parking?
Yes, 200 Sweet Gum Lane offers parking.
Does 200 Sweet Gum Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Sweet Gum Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Sweet Gum Lane have a pool?
No, 200 Sweet Gum Lane does not have a pool.
Does 200 Sweet Gum Lane have accessible units?
No, 200 Sweet Gum Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Sweet Gum Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Sweet Gum Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Sweet Gum Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Sweet Gum Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
