Welcome to 200 Sweet Gum Lane! This 4Br, 2Ba home is nestled into Ashbury Park subdivision. You'll feel right at home in the living room, with its vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and gas log fireplace. The kitchen has extra counter space, thanks to the breakfast bar. Appliances include built-in microwave, refrigerator, and electric stove/oven. The privacy-fenced backyard, which backs up into a mature tree line, is an ideal place to relax with friends and family. Extra storage space is provided with the 2-car garage.1-2 sm/md dogs/cats allowed with $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Separate $20 pet application required, $15 for 2nd pet. WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT UNSEEN. FACETIME AND SKYPING NOT ALLOWED.