Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on Foy Lockamy Rd. just minutes from the Air Station. The spacious living room features a vaulted ceiling that opens into a great size kitchen with eat-in the dining room. The home has a separate laundry room at the entrance of the two-car garage. The homeowner has also installed a new deck and fenced area for animals. Call us today!