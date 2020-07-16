All apartments in Onslow County
Find more places like 1427 Hammock Beach Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Onslow County, NC
/
1427 Hammock Beach Rd
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

1427 Hammock Beach Rd

1427 Hammock Beach Road · (910) 478-5589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1427 Hammock Beach Road, Onslow County, NC 28584

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bring your Boat and Recreational Vehicle! This Beautiful home has a fully fenced in yard, is situated on 1.21 acres and located within close proximity to Hammocks Beach State Park, the ICW and downtown Swansboro. Boasting over 3200 sq. ft., this home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a downstairs office, downstairs flex room, gas fireplace, mudroom/storage room, and a large upstairs bonus room. The master bedroom features his and hers walk-in closets, soaking tub, double vanities and a separate shower. Owner is leaving the Washer, Dryer and Freezer in AS-IS Condition

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Hammock Beach Rd have any available units?
1427 Hammock Beach Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Onslow County, NC.
What amenities does 1427 Hammock Beach Rd have?
Some of 1427 Hammock Beach Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 Hammock Beach Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Hammock Beach Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Hammock Beach Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1427 Hammock Beach Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1427 Hammock Beach Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1427 Hammock Beach Rd offers parking.
Does 1427 Hammock Beach Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 Hammock Beach Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Hammock Beach Rd have a pool?
No, 1427 Hammock Beach Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Hammock Beach Rd have accessible units?
No, 1427 Hammock Beach Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Hammock Beach Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 Hammock Beach Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1427 Hammock Beach Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1427 Hammock Beach Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1427 Hammock Beach Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Brynn Marr Village
301 Village Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCWilson, NCLeland, NCMyrtle Grove, NCNorthchase, NCSneads Ferry, NC
Silver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCKinston, NCPiney Green, NCMorehead City, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCEmerald Isle, NC
Brices Creek, NCJames City, NCRiver Bend, NCFairfield Harbour, NCMurraysville, NCCarolina Beach, NCAyden, NCWinterville, NCWashington, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity