1427 Hammock Beach Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Bring your Boat and Recreational Vehicle! This Beautiful home has a fully fenced in yard, is situated on 1.21 acres and located within close proximity to Hammocks Beach State Park, the ICW and downtown Swansboro. Boasting over 3200 sq. ft., this home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a downstairs office, downstairs flex room, gas fireplace, mudroom/storage room, and a large upstairs bonus room. The master bedroom features his and hers walk-in closets, soaking tub, double vanities and a separate shower. Owner is leaving the Washer, Dryer and Freezer in AS-IS Condition