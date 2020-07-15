102 Conley Hills Drive

Amenities

Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with many upgrades. Open floor plan. Large Living area with a ceiling fan and fireplace. Large eat in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a huge pantry and granite counters in the kitchen. The Master is huge, with access to the screened porch in the back of the home, a cathedral ceiling, large walk in closet and a fan. Spare bedrooms are good size with plenty of closet space and ceiling fans! This home has a large two car garage with opener, a screened back porch and a large privacy fenced backyard. Easy commute to all area military bases.