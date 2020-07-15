All apartments in Onslow County
102 Conley Hills Drive
102 Conley Hills Drive

102 Conley Hills Drive · (910) 455-7653
Location

102 Conley Hills Drive, Onslow County, NC 28574

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with many upgrades. Open floor plan. Large Living area with a ceiling fan and fireplace. Large eat in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a huge pantry and granite counters in the kitchen. The Master is huge, with access to the screened porch in the back of the home, a cathedral ceiling, large walk in closet and a fan. Spare bedrooms are good size with plenty of closet space and ceiling fans! This home has a large two car garage with opener, a screened back porch and a large privacy fenced backyard. Easy commute to all area military bases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Conley Hills Drive have any available units?
102 Conley Hills Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Conley Hills Drive have?
Some of 102 Conley Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Conley Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 Conley Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Conley Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 102 Conley Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Onslow County.
Does 102 Conley Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 102 Conley Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 102 Conley Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Conley Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Conley Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 102 Conley Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 102 Conley Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 102 Conley Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Conley Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Conley Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Conley Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Conley Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
