Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage lobby

Beautiful furnished 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom located on the Waterfront in Downtown. Short walk to everything. Granite countertops, stainless steal appliances and hardwood flooring. Unit has large patio overlooking downtown with a side view of the Marina. Workout room in lobby downstairs is available for tenant use. 1 parking space available in parking garage.