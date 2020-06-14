19 Apartments for rent in New Bern, NC with garage

Apartment List
New Bern apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:50am
18 Units Available
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1283 sqft
These large apartment homes are furnished and feature walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Plenty of dining and shopping along South Glenburnie Road.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Woodland Crossing Apartments
2590 Woodland Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1419 sqft
Cozy homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, tennis courts and picnic areas. Steps from Twin Rivers Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near US 70.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Taberna
1 Unit Available
107 Nyon Road
107 Nyon Road, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious 3 bedroom WITH frog that can be used as bedroom 4 in the Taberna area with saltwater pool in backyard. Pool is only open and serviced during the months of May-October. Back yard is fenced in.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
308 Fairmount Way
308 Fairmount Way, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Well maintained home in Flamingo Oaks neighborhood of Derby Park close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown New Bern
1 Unit Available
320 Sky Sail Boulevard
320 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
808 sqft
Beautiful furnished 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom located on the Waterfront in Downtown. Short walk to everything. Granite countertops, stainless steal appliances and hardwood flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Five Points
1 Unit Available
408 Skysail Blvd
408 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Available!!! - Luxury Water View Condo in Historic Downtown New Bern. View of the Trent River from the balcony. Bosch Appliances, high ceilings, granite counter tops, fitness center. Parking garage with a parking garage. (RLNE1846845)

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
James City
1 Unit Available
100 Joshua Norman Drive
100 Joshua Norman Dr, New Bern, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,465
1888 sqft
Available 8/7/2020New Bern Home in Creekside Village. Beautiful home in New Bern offers spacious living room with fireplace. The equipped kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2928 Judge Manly Drive
2928 Judge Manly Drive, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1400 sqft
Well designed, well located home with spacious laundry/utility and garage. this home is perfect for a couple or growing family.

1 of 14

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
3135 Drew Avenue
3135 Drew Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2050 sqft
This is a must see home with tons of great features. Located in the great community of Longleaf Pines in New Bern just minutes from the Slocum gate of MCAS Cherry Point, beaches, restaurants and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of New Bern

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
520 Haywood Creek Drive
520 Haywood Creek Drive, Trent Woods, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
965 sqft
Spacious apartment, 1 bedroom and garage in a location that is easy to get to and travel from. Laundry hookups in garage.
Results within 5 miles of New Bern

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
1426 Mona Passage Court
1426 Mona Passage Court, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Beautiful Brick 3 BR/ 2 BA home in Fairfield Harbour - Located on a quiet street this Brick 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home split floor plan in Fairfield Harbour has large rooms with Cathedral ceilings in the Living, Dining and Sunroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Winchester Lane
102 Winchester Lane, Brices Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1716 sqft
102 Winchester Lane Available 07/01/20 Lovely home in Deer Run! 102 Winchester Lane - This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, gas logs in the living room, and a screened in porch. Nice yard that is located in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
101 Kenmore Court
101 Kenmore Court, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
2100 sqft
Available 11/9/204 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. As you enter through the front door, the large open foyer welcomes you. The formal dining room is to your immediate left, the entrance to the dining room is flanked by 2 large pillars.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
River Bend
1 Unit Available
213 Shoreline Drive
213 Shoreline Drive, River Bend, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2634 sqft
This lovely 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths home has been completely remodeled. Approximately 2634 sq ft also includes a living room, family room, Carolina room, and office.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
6304 Albatross Dr
6304 Albatross Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. - Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. Very Low Utility Bills, Ideal for a Couple, or Small Family.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
River Bend
1 Unit Available
102 Ashley Place
102 Ashley Place, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1035 sqft
Recently renovated townhome in sought after River Bend close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.

1 of 34

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
1218 Mona Passage Court
1218 Mona Passage Court, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2707 sqft
Gracious brick one-level home on cul-de-sac in beautiful gated Fairfield Harbour community. Home backs to open space owned by POA and sits son 1.5 lots for added privacy. Three good sized bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Results within 10 miles of New Bern

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Manchester Rd
115 Manchester Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1450 sqft
115 Manchester Rd Available 07/08/20 Desired Westbrooke Home in Havelock - Available 7/8/2020 Beautiful single family home located close to base and shopping. Large living room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Carolina Pines
1 Unit Available
122 Blackheath Drive
122 Blackheath Drive, Neuse Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2376 sqft
A MUST-SEE RENTAL in a desirable neighborhood. Convenient downtown to New Bern, Havelock, Cherry Point, and beaches.
City Guide for New Bern, NC

New Bern is the birthplace of Pepsi Cola, so if you're a Coca Cola fan... take a hike!

A New Bern resident himself, Nicholas Sparks used this town as the setting of his novel The Notebook. In eastern North Carolina along the state's Inner Banks, New Bern sits on the spot where the Trent and Neuse rivers meet. Originally a Native American community, it was settled in the early 1700s by Swiss immigrants who named the town after the Swiss capital of Bern. The second-oldest North Carolina town, it briefly served as the state's capital in the founding years when the capital rotated among many of the cities. Tryon Palace was the state capitol building during this time. While it burned down in the 1790s, an exact replica was built at the same location, and it's now a popular tourist attraction and historic site. Early on in the Civil War, the Battle of New Bern was fought, with the town being under Union control until the end of the war. Today, the city has a population of about 30,000. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in New Bern, NC

New Bern apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

