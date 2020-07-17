All apartments in New Bern
320 Skysail Blvd

320 Sky Sail Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

320 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560
Downtown New Bern

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
lobby
Fully Furnished Unit Downtown - Beautifully furnished One Bedroom One Bath Unit located on the Waterfront in Downtown. Short walk to everything. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood flooring. Unit has large patio overlooking downtown with a side view of marina. Workout room in lobby downstairs is available for tenant use. 1 parking space available in parking garage

City of New Bern Utilities

FULLY FURNISHED

Washer & Dryer

Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove

Covered Parking Available

$75 Move In Fee Assessed by Sky Sail

NO PETS.

By APPOINTMENT ONLY

WHEN APPLYING ONLINE PLEASE EMAIL PROOF OF INCOME AND COPY OF ID TO NewBernRentals@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1916203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Skysail Blvd have any available units?
320 Skysail Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Bern, NC.
What amenities does 320 Skysail Blvd have?
Some of 320 Skysail Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Skysail Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
320 Skysail Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Skysail Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 320 Skysail Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Bern.
Does 320 Skysail Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 320 Skysail Blvd offers parking.
Does 320 Skysail Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Skysail Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Skysail Blvd have a pool?
No, 320 Skysail Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 320 Skysail Blvd have accessible units?
No, 320 Skysail Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Skysail Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Skysail Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Skysail Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Skysail Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
