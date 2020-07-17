320 Skysail Blvd

Amenities
Fully Furnished Unit Downtown - Beautifully furnished One Bedroom One Bath Unit located on the Waterfront in Downtown. Short walk to everything. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood flooring. Unit has large patio overlooking downtown with a side view of marina. Workout room in lobby downstairs is available for tenant use. 1 parking space available in parking garage
City of New Bern Utilities
FULLY FURNISHED
Washer & Dryer
Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove
Covered Parking Available
$75 Move In Fee Assessed by Sky Sail
NO PETS.
By APPOINTMENT ONLY
WHEN APPLYING ONLINE PLEASE EMAIL PROOF OF INCOME AND COPY OF ID TO NewBernRentals@gmail.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1916203)