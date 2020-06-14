/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 PM
10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Bern, NC
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Woodland Crossing Apartments
2590 Woodland Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
755 sqft
Cozy homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, tennis courts and picnic areas. Steps from Twin Rivers Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near US 70.
Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
18 Units Available
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
791 sqft
These large apartment homes are furnished and feature walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Plenty of dining and shopping along South Glenburnie Road.
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
9 Units Available
Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$838
634 sqft
Minutes to Downtown New Bern. Garden-style apartments and townhomes feature spacious bedrooms with ample storage and modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Attractive landscaped community with swimming pool and picnic areas.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Downtown New Bern
1 Unit Available
219 Pollock Street
219 Pollock Street, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
338 sqft
CHARMING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN NEW BERN. UTILITIES, WITH INTERNET, INCLUDED. PRIVATE ENTRY, WASHER/DRYER.PERFECT FOR INDIVIDUAL. NO PETS.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Downtown New Bern
1 Unit Available
320 Sky Sail Boulevard
320 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
808 sqft
Beautiful furnished 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom located on the Waterfront in Downtown. Short walk to everything. Granite countertops, stainless steal appliances and hardwood flooring.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Five Points
1 Unit Available
408 Skysail Blvd
408 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Available!!! - Luxury Water View Condo in Historic Downtown New Bern. View of the Trent River from the balcony. Bosch Appliances, high ceilings, granite counter tops, fitness center. Parking garage with a parking garage. (RLNE1846845)
Results within 1 mile of New Bern
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
520 Haywood Creek Drive
520 Haywood Creek Drive, Trent Woods, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
965 sqft
Spacious apartment, 1 bedroom and garage in a location that is easy to get to and travel from. Laundry hookups in garage.
Results within 5 miles of New Bern
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
1509 Harbourside Drive
1509 Harbourside Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
1 Bedroom
$695
800 sqft
Efficiency unit in Fairfield Harbour now available. Unit comes with a queen bed, loveseat, 2 night stands, chairs, coffee maker, TV & stand, vaccum cleaner, steam iron & ironing board, broom & dust pan. Has carpet throughout & vinyl in the Bathroom.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
1408 Harbourside Drive
1408 Harbourside Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
250 sqft
COme see this newly renovated and fully furnished efficiency condominium in Fairfield Harbour. Just a short drive to downtown New Bern. Call for your showing today!
Results within 10 miles of New Bern
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
180 Moonlight Lake Drive
180 Moonlight Lake Drive, Pamlico County, NC
1 Bedroom
$2,100
400 sqft
This unit offers a Jacuzzi, Full kitchen and bath room with linens, as well as towels. Queen bed and couch/bed.