16 Apartments for rent in New Bern, NC with washer-dryer

Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Minutes to Downtown New Bern. Garden-style apartments and townhomes feature spacious bedrooms with ample storage and modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Attractive landscaped community with swimming pool and picnic areas.
Downtown New Bern
320 Skysail Blvd
320 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
808 sqft
Fully Furnished Unit Downtown - Beautifully furnished One Bedroom One Bath Unit located on the Waterfront in Downtown. Short walk to everything. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood flooring.
1501 Race Track Road
1501 Racetrack Road, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1220 sqft
1501 Race Track Road - Ready to GO and walking distance to H.J.
3120 Catarina Lane
3120 Catarina Lane, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
It's hard not to like this picture perfect property nestled in the Longleaf Pines neighborhood, within Creekside School District. Enjoy the convenient flow of the open concept downstairs.
505 C Street
505 C Street, New Bern, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
Totally renovated duplex home close to historic downtown New Bern.
503 C Street
503 C Street, New Bern, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
Totally renovated duplex home close to historic downtown New Bern.
Downtown New Bern
418 Johnson St
418 Johnson Street, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2500 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Downtown Blue Manor 1 - Property Id: 274194 Large townhouse located in historic district. Two short blocks from downtown New Bern. 1 king bed 1 full and two twins. The kitchen is fully equipped including small appliances.
3135 Drew Avenue
3135 Drew Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2050 sqft
This is a must see home with tons of great features. Located in the great community of Longleaf Pines in New Bern just minutes from the Slocum gate of MCAS Cherry Point, beaches, restaurants and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of New Bern
Bridgeton
146 W Pine Street
146 Pine Street, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 bedroom 1 bath aparment. Washer & dryer included in rent. Lawn maintenance provided. Pets negotiable w/ restrictions. HUD / Section 8 Accepted.
101 Luke Court
101 Luke Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1399 sqft
Available 5/25/2020This wonderful 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet neighborhood in a cul-de-sac. You walk into a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and a gas log fireplace.
116 Portia Court
116 Portia Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Enjoy the privacy and serenity of this home surrounded by over one acre of rolling wooded terrain abundant with flowering trees and shrubs. Immaculately maintained home close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
Results within 5 miles of New Bern
Fairfield Harbour
6222 Harbourside Drive
6222 Harbourside Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
642 sqft
6222 Harbourside Drive - Fairfield Harbour Community! Boat Ramp within walking distance! - Enjoy all of the Fairfield Harbour Community residing in this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo.
101 Bargate Drive
101 Bargate Drive, Brices Creek, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2466 sqft
Well maintained home in sought after community of Hunters Ridge close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
River Bend
133 Quarterdeck Townes
133 Quarterdeck Townhouses, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1302 sqft
REMODELED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW FLOORING. THIS 2 BED 21/2 BATH IS WAITING FOR YOU TO MAKE THIS YOUR HOME. EXTERIOR STORAGE, LARGE LIVING AREA MAKE THIS A VERY SPECIAL PLACE TO BE.
202 Red Shoulder Lane
202 Red Shoulder Ln, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1858 sqft
Huge House with FIVE BEDROOMS and UFROG for storage. Only 4.5 miles west of MCAS Cherry Point. Laminate Flooring on main level. Jack and Jill Bath between two Bedrooms. Large Fenced Yard. Pre-wired for Alarm System. Available August 1.
Results within 10 miles of New Bern
12 Cherokee Drive
12 Cherokee Drive, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
2225 sqft
Available 8/21/2020Don't miss this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the heart of Havelock. This grand 2 story home features a covered front porch, open back deck and 2 car garage.