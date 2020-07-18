All apartments in New Bern
New Bern, NC
3120 Catarina Lane
3120 Catarina Lane

3120 Catarina Lane · (252) 631-6316
Location

3120 Catarina Lane, New Bern, NC 28562

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
volleyball court
It's hard not to like this picture perfect property nestled in the Longleaf Pines neighborhood, within Creekside School District. Enjoy the convenient flow of the open concept downstairs. Cook like a pro chef with natural gas stove/oven combo, while surrounded by granite countertops and cabinets. Choose your use of the room downstairs, whether for an office, guest room, play room or library. Upstairs you have a large, open master bedroom with dual sinks in the bathroom and garden tub. The other 2 bedrooms share a full bathroom. Plus a large great room, currently a play room. Could be a movie room, sitting room or craft room.The backyard is ready for the barbecue! Relax in the covered concrete patio, in the rock lawn fire-pit space or enjoy plenty of grass for football, croquet or volleyball!*Explore:Fall in love with Downtown New Bern, less than 7 miles down the way.Have fun in the sun at Atlantic Beach, merely 33 miles away.Commute 9 miles to Slocum Gate at Cherry Point.Security Deposit. Pets, case by case. Application/Screening Fee - $35 per adult. (Request via email or complete via Zillow)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Catarina Lane have any available units?
3120 Catarina Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3120 Catarina Lane have?
Some of 3120 Catarina Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 Catarina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Catarina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Catarina Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 Catarina Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3120 Catarina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3120 Catarina Lane offers parking.
Does 3120 Catarina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3120 Catarina Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Catarina Lane have a pool?
No, 3120 Catarina Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3120 Catarina Lane have accessible units?
No, 3120 Catarina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Catarina Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 Catarina Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 Catarina Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3120 Catarina Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
