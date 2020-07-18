3120 Catarina Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill volleyball court

It's hard not to like this picture perfect property nestled in the Longleaf Pines neighborhood, within Creekside School District. Enjoy the convenient flow of the open concept downstairs. Cook like a pro chef with natural gas stove/oven combo, while surrounded by granite countertops and cabinets. Choose your use of the room downstairs, whether for an office, guest room, play room or library. Upstairs you have a large, open master bedroom with dual sinks in the bathroom and garden tub. The other 2 bedrooms share a full bathroom. Plus a large great room, currently a play room. Could be a movie room, sitting room or craft room.The backyard is ready for the barbecue! Relax in the covered concrete patio, in the rock lawn fire-pit space or enjoy plenty of grass for football, croquet or volleyball!*Explore:Fall in love with Downtown New Bern, less than 7 miles down the way.Have fun in the sun at Atlantic Beach, merely 33 miles away.Commute 9 miles to Slocum Gate at Cherry Point.Security Deposit. Pets, case by case. Application/Screening Fee - $35 per adult. (Request via email or complete via Zillow)