332 Rock Ridge Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Welcome to Riverfront Townhomes! This wonderful 4 bedroom townhome has so much to offer! Nice bonus room downstairs gives you that extra space everyone always needs that leads out to a patio which is perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing after a long day. This sought after waterfront community has many amenities (pool, clubhouse, playground, tennis courts) and is walking distance to the Tailrace Marina, scenery of the Catawba River. This townhome is a must see! It will not last long.