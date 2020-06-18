All apartments in Mount Holly
332 Rock Ridge Ln
Last updated March 22 2020 at 7:31 AM

332 Rock Ridge Ln

332 Rock Ridge Lane · (704) 340-2022
Location

332 Rock Ridge Lane, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to Riverfront Townhomes! This wonderful 4 bedroom townhome has so much to offer! Nice bonus room downstairs gives you that extra space everyone always needs that leads out to a patio which is perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing after a long day. This sought after waterfront community has many amenities (pool, clubhouse, playground, tennis courts) and is walking distance to the Tailrace Marina, scenery of the Catawba River. This townhome is a must see! It will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Rock Ridge Ln have any available units?
332 Rock Ridge Ln has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 332 Rock Ridge Ln have?
Some of 332 Rock Ridge Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Rock Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
332 Rock Ridge Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Rock Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 Rock Ridge Ln is pet friendly.
Does 332 Rock Ridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 332 Rock Ridge Ln does offer parking.
Does 332 Rock Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 Rock Ridge Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Rock Ridge Ln have a pool?
Yes, 332 Rock Ridge Ln has a pool.
Does 332 Rock Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 332 Rock Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Rock Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 Rock Ridge Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Rock Ridge Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 332 Rock Ridge Ln has units with air conditioning.
