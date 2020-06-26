All apartments in Mount Holly
Mount Holly, NC
312 Park View Road
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

312 Park View Road

312 Park View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

312 Park View Dr, Mount Holly, NC 28012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Great Townhouse in Water's Edge. Home features kitchen with granite counter tops and island, ceramic tile floors and courtesy use Stainless Steel Appliances. Living room has gas log fireplace, huge master bedroom with trey ceilings, master bath has walk in shower and whirlpool tub. Upstairs features loft, 2nd master bedroom and 1 full bath. Exterior features a private patio, fenced in yard and 1 car garage. Owner pays HOA due's, tenant only responsible for any HOA violations. Water and lawn care included in rent (with exception that tenant must maintain lawn inside the back fenced area).

*No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2615727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Park View Road have any available units?
312 Park View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 312 Park View Road have?
Some of 312 Park View Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Park View Road currently offering any rent specials?
312 Park View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Park View Road pet-friendly?
No, 312 Park View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Holly.
Does 312 Park View Road offer parking?
Yes, 312 Park View Road offers parking.
Does 312 Park View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Park View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Park View Road have a pool?
Yes, 312 Park View Road has a pool.
Does 312 Park View Road have accessible units?
No, 312 Park View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Park View Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Park View Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Park View Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Park View Road does not have units with air conditioning.
