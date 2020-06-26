312 Park View Road

Amenities

AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Great Townhouse in Water's Edge. Home features kitchen with granite counter tops and island, ceramic tile floors and courtesy use Stainless Steel Appliances. Living room has gas log fireplace, huge master bedroom with trey ceilings, master bath has walk in shower and whirlpool tub. Upstairs features loft, 2nd master bedroom and 1 full bath. Exterior features a private patio, fenced in yard and 1 car garage. Owner pays HOA due's, tenant only responsible for any HOA violations. Water and lawn care included in rent (with exception that tenant must maintain lawn inside the back fenced area).



