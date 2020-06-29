300 Lanier Avenue

Amenities

Step inside this beautifully renovated 1950's bungalow! This home features three bedrooms, a carport for two, a spacious kitchen and stainless steel appliances and just finished stone feature wall! You'll have a great outdoor space with room for the kids, and an extra shed for more storage or a tool shed. Located in Mount Holly, North Carolina, you'll be surrounded by Southern Charm! Only a few moment's drive from down town and some fine cooking and shopping! Quick Interstate access! Don't miss your chance at this charming home! Call our offices for more details or schedule your tour online today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**