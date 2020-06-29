All apartments in Mount Holly
Find more places like 300 Lanier Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Holly, NC
/
300 Lanier Avenue
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:27 AM

300 Lanier Avenue

300 Lanier Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Holly
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

300 Lanier Avenue, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
ENJOY $500 OFF A MONTH OF RENT WITH EXECUTED 12 MONTH LEASE BY 3/15/20

Step inside this beautifully renovated 1950's bungalow! This home features three bedrooms, a carport for two, a spacious kitchen and stainless steel appliances and just finished stone feature wall! You'll have a great outdoor space with room for the kids, and an extra shed for more storage or a tool shed. Located in Mount Holly, North Carolina, you'll be surrounded by Southern Charm! Only a few moment's drive from down town and some fine cooking and shopping! Quick Interstate access! Don't miss your chance at this charming home! Call our offices for more details or schedule your tour online today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Lanier Avenue have any available units?
300 Lanier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
Is 300 Lanier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
300 Lanier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Lanier Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 300 Lanier Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Holly.
Does 300 Lanier Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 300 Lanier Avenue offers parking.
Does 300 Lanier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Lanier Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Lanier Avenue have a pool?
No, 300 Lanier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 300 Lanier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 300 Lanier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Lanier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Lanier Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Lanier Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Lanier Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive
Mount Holly, NC 28120

Similar Pages

Mount Holly 1 BedroomsMount Holly 2 Bedrooms
Mount Holly 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Holly Accessible Apartments
Mount Holly Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College