All apartments in Mount Holly
Find more places like 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Holly, NC
/
300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM

300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road

300 Belmont Mount Holly Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Holly
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

300 Belmont Mount Holly Road, Mount Holly, NC 28012

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large ranch style apartment freshly painted and ready for you to move in. Relax in the sunkin large living room with laminate wood floors that also flow through the dining room with built in book case and a non working fireplace. The kitchen features white appliances, ample cabinet space and counter space with breakfast bar. Master suite has laminate wood floors, a lockable door that leads out to common laundry area, a private bathroom with tile floor and tile surround, . 2 spacious secondary bedrooms also with laminate wood floors that share the hallway full bathroom with tile floor and shower surround. Over sized 2 car garage with a large storage closet located off the living room area. Great location close to everything. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road have any available units?
300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road have?
Some of 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road currently offering any rent specials?
300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road pet-friendly?
No, 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Holly.
Does 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road offer parking?
Yes, 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road offers parking.
Does 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road have a pool?
No, 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road does not have a pool.
Does 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road have accessible units?
No, 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive
Mount Holly, NC 28120

Similar Pages

Mount Holly 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMount Holly 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mount Holly 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMount Holly Apartments with Gyms
Mount Holly Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Statesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College