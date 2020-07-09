300 Belmont-Mt Holly Road

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large ranch style apartment freshly painted and ready for you to move in. Relax in the sunkin large living room with laminate wood floors that also flow through the dining room with built in book case and a non working fireplace. The kitchen features white appliances, ample cabinet space and counter space with breakfast bar. Master suite has laminate wood floors, a lockable door that leads out to common laundry area, a private bathroom with tile floor and tile surround, . 2 spacious secondary bedrooms also with laminate wood floors that share the hallway full bathroom with tile floor and shower surround. Over sized 2 car garage with a large storage closet located off the living room area. Great location close to everything. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com