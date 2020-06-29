221 Howard Street

Amenities

Charming 2BR 2 bath cottage just a short walk to the Catawba River, J Cash Bar & Grill and Tailrace Marina. Screened in back porch and rocking-chair covered front porch. Located near the US White Water Center and Tuckaseege Park. Close to Belmont Abbey College with easy access to Major highways (I-85 and HWY 74), very accessible to Charlotte airport and short commute to downtown Charlotte. Home features: 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, screened in back porch, large backyard with a storage building. Newly installed floors in living-room and bedrooms. Home does include courtesy use oven/range, counter-top microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer, dishwasher. This is a Non-smoking property. No smoking or vaping anywhere in or on the property.