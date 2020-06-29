All apartments in Mount Holly
221 Howard Street

221 Howard Street · No Longer Available
Location

221 Howard Street, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

Charming 2BR 2 bath cottage just a short walk to the Catawba River, J Cash Bar & Grill and Tailrace Marina. Screened in back porch and rocking-chair covered front porch. Located near the US White Water Center and Tuckaseege Park. Close to Belmont Abbey College with easy access to Major highways (I-85 and HWY 74), very accessible to Charlotte airport and short commute to downtown Charlotte. Home features: 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, screened in back porch, large backyard with a storage building. Newly installed floors in living-room and bedrooms. Home does include courtesy use oven/range, counter-top microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer, dishwasher. This is a Non-smoking property. No smoking or vaping anywhere in or on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Howard Street have any available units?
221 Howard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 221 Howard Street have?
Some of 221 Howard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Howard Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 Howard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Howard Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 Howard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Holly.
Does 221 Howard Street offer parking?
Yes, 221 Howard Street offers parking.
Does 221 Howard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Howard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Howard Street have a pool?
No, 221 Howard Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 Howard Street have accessible units?
No, 221 Howard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Howard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Howard Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Howard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Howard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
