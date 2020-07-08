220 Langhorne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Riverfront townhome! Living room has gas logs and walks out to a nice deck! Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinetry. Pantry. Master suite with jetted tub and separate shower. Bonus room on lower/walk-in level! Garage. Must see end unit! Walking distance to Tailrace Marina & JR Cash's restaurant. Pool & clubhouse are included in community amenities. No indoor smoking is allowed. No pets per owner.