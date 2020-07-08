All apartments in Mount Holly
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

220 Langhorne Drive

220 Langhorne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

220 Langhorne Drive, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Riverfront townhome! Living room has gas logs and walks out to a nice deck! Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinetry. Pantry. Master suite with jetted tub and separate shower. Bonus room on lower/walk-in level! Garage. Must see end unit! Walking distance to Tailrace Marina & JR Cash's restaurant. Pool & clubhouse are included in community amenities. No indoor smoking is allowed. No pets per owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Langhorne Drive have any available units?
220 Langhorne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 220 Langhorne Drive have?
Some of 220 Langhorne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Langhorne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
220 Langhorne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Langhorne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 220 Langhorne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Holly.
Does 220 Langhorne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 220 Langhorne Drive offers parking.
Does 220 Langhorne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Langhorne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Langhorne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 220 Langhorne Drive has a pool.
Does 220 Langhorne Drive have accessible units?
No, 220 Langhorne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Langhorne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Langhorne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Langhorne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Langhorne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

