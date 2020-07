Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Remarkable 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath town home with a view of the Catawba River. A short 20 minute commute to most areas in Charlotte. This home features private bathrooms for each bedroom, deck, large open kitchen with all black appliances, and includes washerdryer! Convenient to Charlotte and Belmont.I-85S to Exit 27Hwy 273 towards Mount Holly, Right on Tuckaseegee, Riverfront neighborhood is on the Left, Right on Langhorn Drive