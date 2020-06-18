216 Brookstone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Move In Ready - You won't believe this beautiful home in Mount Holly. Located in the Runnymeade subdivision, this home has so many great features. Some of the features are wood floors throughout, tv niche over the gas log fireplace in the living room, roomy eat-in kitchen with appliances for courtesy use, 2-car garage, and a fabulous custom deck in the back. There are so many more great features. Call today to schedule a viewing! This house won't last long!



*Dogs are conditional and up to the owner's discretion. If approved there is a one time, non-refundable, per pet fee of $250.



**No cats allowed.



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3443505)