All apartments in Mount Holly
Find more places like 216 Brookstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Holly, NC
/
216 Brookstone Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

216 Brookstone Drive

216 Brookstone Drive · (704) 827-0801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Holly
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

216 Brookstone Drive, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 216 Brookstone Drive · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move In Ready - You won't believe this beautiful home in Mount Holly. Located in the Runnymeade subdivision, this home has so many great features. Some of the features are wood floors throughout, tv niche over the gas log fireplace in the living room, roomy eat-in kitchen with appliances for courtesy use, 2-car garage, and a fabulous custom deck in the back. There are so many more great features. Call today to schedule a viewing! This house won't last long!

*Dogs are conditional and up to the owner's discretion. If approved there is a one time, non-refundable, per pet fee of $250.

**No cats allowed.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3443505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Brookstone Drive have any available units?
216 Brookstone Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 Brookstone Drive have?
Some of 216 Brookstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Brookstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
216 Brookstone Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Brookstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Brookstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 216 Brookstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 216 Brookstone Drive does offer parking.
Does 216 Brookstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Brookstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Brookstone Drive have a pool?
No, 216 Brookstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 216 Brookstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 216 Brookstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Brookstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Brookstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Brookstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Brookstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 216 Brookstone Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive
Mount Holly, NC 28120

Similar Pages

Mount Holly 1 BedroomsMount Holly 2 Bedrooms
Mount Holly 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Holly Accessible Apartments
Mount Holly Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity