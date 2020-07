Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Room for rent, junior suites with private bathroom - Property Id: 121181



Utilities included plus wifi and I also have a filter system that's attached soo clean water through the entire house ... $700 monthly, $500 security 10 mins from CLT airport and 12min from uptown Charlotte we are also 5min from the whitewater center.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121181

Property Id 121181



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4879499)