Mount Holly, NC
129 Kendrick Farm Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

129 Kendrick Farm Dr

129 Kendrick Farm Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

129 Kendrick Farm Drive, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage. Close to Major Interstates. Minutes from Shopping and dining ,near Mountain Island Lake.

Available for a February 1, 2019 Move - In.

This home features:

*Living room with fireplace
*Dining room
*Formal dining room
*laminate flooring
*Hardwood flooring
*New carpet
*Kitchen with appliances
*Central air & heat
*Laundry room
*Bonus room/loft
*2 car garage
*Driveway

At this price this home will not last . To schedule a tour please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net . Additional listings at our website at www.rent777.com.

Schools

East Gaston High
Mount Holly Middle
Pinewood Elementary

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
JUST FYI: Power at this house is with Duke, Water is with City of Mt. Holly and the Gas is with PSNC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Kendrick Farm Dr have any available units?
129 Kendrick Farm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 129 Kendrick Farm Dr have?
Some of 129 Kendrick Farm Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Kendrick Farm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
129 Kendrick Farm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Kendrick Farm Dr pet-friendly?
No, 129 Kendrick Farm Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Holly.
Does 129 Kendrick Farm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 129 Kendrick Farm Dr offers parking.
Does 129 Kendrick Farm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Kendrick Farm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Kendrick Farm Dr have a pool?
No, 129 Kendrick Farm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 129 Kendrick Farm Dr have accessible units?
No, 129 Kendrick Farm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Kendrick Farm Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Kendrick Farm Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Kendrick Farm Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 129 Kendrick Farm Dr has units with air conditioning.
