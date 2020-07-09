129 Kendrick Farm Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage. Close to Major Interstates. Minutes from Shopping and dining ,near Mountain Island Lake.



Available for a February 1, 2019 Move - In.



This home features:



*Living room with fireplace

*Dining room

*Formal dining room

*laminate flooring

*Hardwood flooring

*New carpet

*Kitchen with appliances

*Central air & heat

*Laundry room

*Bonus room/loft

*2 car garage

*Driveway



At this price this home will not last . To schedule a tour please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net . Additional listings at our website at www.rent777.com.



Schools



East Gaston High

Mount Holly Middle

Pinewood Elementary



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

JUST FYI: Power at this house is with Duke, Water is with City of Mt. Holly and the Gas is with PSNC