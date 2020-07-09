129 Kendrick Farm Dr

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage. Close to Major Interstates. Minutes from Shopping and dining ,near Mountain Island Lake.
Available for a February 1, 2019 Move - In.
This home features:
*Living room with fireplace
*Dining room
*Formal dining room
*laminate flooring
*Hardwood flooring
*New carpet
*Kitchen with appliances
*Central air & heat
*Laundry room
*Bonus room/loft
*2 car garage
*Driveway
At this price this home will not last . To schedule a tour please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net . Additional listings at our website at www.rent777.com.
Schools
East Gaston High
Mount Holly Middle
Pinewood Elementary
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
JUST FYI: Power at this house is with Duke, Water is with City of Mt. Holly and the Gas is with PSNC