Mount Holly, NC
128 Wood Hollow Court
Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:18 PM

128 Wood Hollow Court

128 Wood Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

128 Wood Hollow Court, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has so much to offer, like granite counter tops, large rooms, and an expansive, fenced back yard. Imagine enjoying the outdoors in the privacy of your own park like, backyard! Inside is equally as impressive with the first floor featuring easy to maintain, ceramic tile flooring. The kitchen will come fully equipped with stainless steel appliances which add a touch of elegance to the kitchen. When the time comes to move in, be sure to bring all your cookware since there is no shortage of counter and cabinet space. There is so much that this home has to offer, both inside and out. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Wood Hollow Court have any available units?
128 Wood Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
Is 128 Wood Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
128 Wood Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Wood Hollow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Wood Hollow Court is pet friendly.
Does 128 Wood Hollow Court offer parking?
No, 128 Wood Hollow Court does not offer parking.
Does 128 Wood Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Wood Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Wood Hollow Court have a pool?
No, 128 Wood Hollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 128 Wood Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 128 Wood Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Wood Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Wood Hollow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Wood Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Wood Hollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
