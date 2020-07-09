128 Wood Hollow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has so much to offer, like granite counter tops, large rooms, and an expansive, fenced back yard. Imagine enjoying the outdoors in the privacy of your own park like, backyard! Inside is equally as impressive with the first floor featuring easy to maintain, ceramic tile flooring. The kitchen will come fully equipped with stainless steel appliances which add a touch of elegance to the kitchen. When the time comes to move in, be sure to bring all your cookware since there is no shortage of counter and cabinet space. There is so much that this home has to offer, both inside and out. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.