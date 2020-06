123 Oakland Road

Amenities

BRIGHT AND OPEN 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN NORTH BELMONT. FRESHLY PAINTED, LUXURY VINYL PLANK THROUGHOUT, ALL NEW PLUMBING AND COMPLETELY REWIRED. GREAT KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WASHER/ DRYER INCLUDED. BRAND NEW BATHROOM. COURTESY USE STORAGE BUILDING INCLUDED. 1 PET ALLOWED UNDER 30 LBS. THE YARD IS MOSTLY FENCED AND COULD BE COMPLETED EASILY. NO SMOKING OR VAPING INSIDE OR ON PROPERTY. MUST MAKE AT LEASE 3X RENT AND NO EVICTION HISTORY. THIS HOME IS 1 MILE FROM I-85, 1.5 MILES TO BELMONT ABBEY AND 7 MILES TO CHARLOTTE DOUGLAS INTERNATIONAL.