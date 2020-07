Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access yoga accessible garage parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. From the moment you walk through the door, you'll feel the comfort and attention to detail that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated award-winning staff all contribute to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, excellent schools, easy access to Lake Norman, and major interstates are just some of the reasons you will want to make Legacy Village your new home.