Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area cc payments conference room e-payments key fob access nest technology online portal trash valet

Welcome to Century Plantation Pointe, a luxurious new apartment community in the heart of Central North Carolina. We have a diverse selection of one, two, and three-bedroom Mooresville apartments. Schedule a tour of the community and you’ll find private patios, sleek black appliances throughout the apartment, and roomy walk-in closets for more storage space. We also have a full slate of soothing amenities, helping you relax in style. Enjoy our salt-water swimming pool, an onsite state-of-the-art fitness center, and a chic clubhouse with free Wi-Fi in the common areas. The lifestyle you’ve been looking for is right here at Century Plantation Pointe.



Our Mooresville, NC apartments are just 30 miles north of Charlotte. You can jet off to the city at a moment’s notice. Our neighborhood is known for its lush scenery and dazzling public parks. The area is full of gorgeous lakes and waterways that will take your breath away. Start exploring and apply for one of our apartments in Mooresville,