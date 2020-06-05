All apartments in Mooresville
Century Plantation Pointe

106 Plantation Pointe Loop · (704) 251-6018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now Offering Savings on Upfront Fees! Must apply within 48 hours of touring, contact our Leasing Office for more information!
Location

106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC 28117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 135207 · Avail. now

$933

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 135202 · Avail. Jul 17

$943

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 149306 · Avail. Sep 10

$943

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 135205 · Avail. now

$1,163

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit 119205 · Avail. now

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 140206 · Avail. now

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 117201 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,551

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Century Plantation Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
key fob access
nest technology
online portal
trash valet
Welcome to Century Plantation Pointe, a luxurious new apartment community in the heart of Central North Carolina. We have a diverse selection of one, two, and three-bedroom Mooresville apartments. Schedule a tour of the community and you’ll find private patios, sleek black appliances throughout the apartment, and roomy walk-in closets for more storage space. We also have a full slate of soothing amenities, helping you relax in style. Enjoy our salt-water swimming pool, an onsite state-of-the-art fitness center, and a chic clubhouse with free Wi-Fi in the common areas. The lifestyle you’ve been looking for is right here at Century Plantation Pointe.

Our Mooresville, NC apartments are just 30 miles north of Charlotte. You can jet off to the city at a moment’s notice. Our neighborhood is known for its lush scenery and dazzling public parks. The area is full of gorgeous lakes and waterways that will take your breath away. Start exploring and apply for one of our apartments in Mooresville,

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background check
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $15/Pet/Month
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Storage Details: Storage unit: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century Plantation Pointe have any available units?
Century Plantation Pointe has 13 units available starting at $933 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does Century Plantation Pointe have?
Some of Century Plantation Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century Plantation Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Century Plantation Pointe is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Savings on Upfront Fees! Must apply within 48 hours of touring, contact our Leasing Office for more information!
Is Century Plantation Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Century Plantation Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Century Plantation Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Century Plantation Pointe offers parking.
Does Century Plantation Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Century Plantation Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Century Plantation Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Century Plantation Pointe has a pool.
Does Century Plantation Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Century Plantation Pointe has accessible units.
Does Century Plantation Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Century Plantation Pointe has units with dishwashers.
