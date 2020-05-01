All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

119 Steam Engine Drive

119 Steam Engine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

119 Steam Engine Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this NEWLY RENOVATED END UNIT townhome in the MODERN & NEWLY COMPLETED STATION 115/CONTINUUM neighborhood - this is not the same Station 115 you remember - just wow! 1800 sq ft end unit w/front porch & back deck, NO CARPET (hardwoods, wood look tile/gorgeous laminate wood floors), new tiled master shower w/enclosure, all freshly painted, new granite, new stainless appliances (also includes a fridge!), new lighting, new vanities, new toilets, security system, double walk in closets @ master PLUS linen closet... and a cool place to live! Super convenient to I77 @ Exit 33, restaurants, Langtree, LKN Hospital & Lowe's hquarters. Clubhouse, business center & pool use optional. Sweet Townhome! Pet friendly. Move in early October! Agent/owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Steam Engine Drive have any available units?
119 Steam Engine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Steam Engine Drive have?
Some of 119 Steam Engine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Steam Engine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
119 Steam Engine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Steam Engine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Steam Engine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 119 Steam Engine Drive offer parking?
No, 119 Steam Engine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 119 Steam Engine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Steam Engine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Steam Engine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 119 Steam Engine Drive has a pool.
Does 119 Steam Engine Drive have accessible units?
No, 119 Steam Engine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Steam Engine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Steam Engine Drive has units with dishwashers.
