119 Steam Engine Drive

Amenities
Come see this NEWLY RENOVATED END UNIT townhome in the MODERN & NEWLY COMPLETED STATION 115/CONTINUUM neighborhood - this is not the same Station 115 you remember - just wow! 1800 sq ft end unit w/front porch & back deck, NO CARPET (hardwoods, wood look tile/gorgeous laminate wood floors), new tiled master shower w/enclosure, all freshly painted, new granite, new stainless appliances (also includes a fridge!), new lighting, new vanities, new toilets, security system, double walk in closets @ master PLUS linen closet... and a cool place to live! Super convenient to I77 @ Exit 33, restaurants, Langtree, LKN Hospital & Lowe's hquarters. Clubhouse, business center & pool use optional. Sweet Townhome! Pet friendly. Move in early October! Agent/owner