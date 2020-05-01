119 Steam Engine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this NEWLY RENOVATED END UNIT townhome in the MODERN & NEWLY COMPLETED STATION 115/CONTINUUM neighborhood - this is not the same Station 115 you remember - just wow! 1800 sq ft end unit w/front porch & back deck, NO CARPET (hardwoods, wood look tile/gorgeous laminate wood floors), new tiled master shower w/enclosure, all freshly painted, new granite, new stainless appliances (also includes a fridge!), new lighting, new vanities, new toilets, security system, double walk in closets @ master PLUS linen closet... and a cool place to live! Super convenient to I77 @ Exit 33, restaurants, Langtree, LKN Hospital & Lowe's hquarters. Clubhouse, business center & pool use optional. Sweet Townhome! Pet friendly. Move in early October! Agent/owner