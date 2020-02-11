Rent Calculator
Location
912 South Johnson Street, Monroe, NC 28112
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walter Bicket - Property Id: 212126
2/3 bedroom 2 bathroom Sunroom/Bedroom Single Car Garage Covered rear Porch w/ceiling fan. Spacious Kitchen w/W/D rm. Master-bedroom w/walk in Master-bathroom. Private Corner lot fenced w/over Shrubbery. 2 entrance driveway. Landscaped back yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212126
Property Id 212126
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5525858)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 912 S. Johnson St. have any available units?
912 S. Johnson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monroe, NC
.
What amenities does 912 S. Johnson St. have?
Some of 912 S. Johnson St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 912 S. Johnson St. currently offering any rent specials?
912 S. Johnson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 S. Johnson St. pet-friendly?
No, 912 S. Johnson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Monroe
.
Does 912 S. Johnson St. offer parking?
Yes, 912 S. Johnson St. offers parking.
Does 912 S. Johnson St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 S. Johnson St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 S. Johnson St. have a pool?
No, 912 S. Johnson St. does not have a pool.
Does 912 S. Johnson St. have accessible units?
No, 912 S. Johnson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 912 S. Johnson St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 S. Johnson St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 912 S. Johnson St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 S. Johnson St. does not have units with air conditioning.
