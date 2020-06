Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with island. Appliances include electric stove, dishwasher, over the range microwave and refrigerator. 3 spacious secondary bedrooms with large closets. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet.



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.