All apartments in Mint Hill
Find more places like 4123 Terry Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mint Hill, NC
/
4123 Terry Terrace
Last updated March 24 2020 at 2:06 PM

4123 Terry Terrace

4123 Terry Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mint Hill
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

4123 Terry Terrace, Mint Hill, NC 28105

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 Terry Terrace have any available units?
4123 Terry Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
Is 4123 Terry Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4123 Terry Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 Terry Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4123 Terry Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4123 Terry Terrace offer parking?
No, 4123 Terry Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4123 Terry Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 Terry Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 Terry Terrace have a pool?
No, 4123 Terry Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4123 Terry Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4123 Terry Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 Terry Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4123 Terry Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4123 Terry Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4123 Terry Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr
Mint Hill, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Mint Hill 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMint Hill Accessible Apartments
Mint Hill Apartments with BalconiesMint Hill Apartments with Garages
Mint Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College