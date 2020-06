Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This 3BR, 2 BA home has lots to offer: Recently painted with updated baths, new carpet for Bedroom #3, lots of storage/hobby areas, and a private 3.15 acre setting with deer often visible in rear yard. Home will remain for sale during one-year lease term. Sale will be subject to lease terms. Applications requires extensive background and credit check for all occupants over 18 years of age. Security deposit required.