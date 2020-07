Amenities

Wonderful 2 story home featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in a spacious 2,723.00 sq. feet. Kitchen includes dark cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Back yard features a partially covered patio, perfect for entertaining. View and schedule a showing for your new home at www.goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.