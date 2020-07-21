9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this desirable floor plan in Woodbury! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with over 2500 sq ft will amaze you. First floor offers formal dining room, office/rec room, large open concept, kitchen with lots of cabinet and storage space. Lots of natural light throughout the home. Luxury master suite awaits you upstairs with garden tub and separate shower. Some other features this home has is newer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk in closets, finished 2 car garage, and a spacious backyard. Neighborhood features Pool, Clubhouse, Walking Trail, Playground, Doggy Park and Social Events throughout the year. Convenient to Uptown Charlotte, downtown Mint Hill, University Area, Concord Mills Shopping and Ballantyne Area. Call us to schedule a showing today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.