Last updated March 13 2020 at 4:55 PM

9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue

9143 Magnolia Lily Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9143 Magnolia Lily Ave, Mint Hill, NC 28227
Cheval

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome home to this desirable floor plan in Woodbury! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with over 2500 sq ft will amaze you. First floor offers formal dining room, office/rec room, large open concept, kitchen with lots of cabinet and storage space. Lots of natural light throughout the home. Luxury master suite awaits you upstairs with garden tub and separate shower. Some other features this home has is newer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk in closets, finished 2 car garage, and a spacious backyard. Neighborhood features Pool, Clubhouse, Walking Trail, Playground, Doggy Park and Social Events throughout the year. Convenient to Uptown Charlotte, downtown Mint Hill, University Area, Concord Mills Shopping and Ballantyne Area. Call us to schedule a showing today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue have any available units?
9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue have?
Some of 9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue offers parking.
Does 9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue has a pool.
Does 9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9143 Magnolia Lily Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
