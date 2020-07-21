This house has it all! The privacy of country living and at the same time being close to all the amenities you love. This ranch sets on 2.21 acres of private land. It’s currently being updated with fresh paint and carpet and will be ready for move-in March 1 ALL yard mowing and maintenance is provided by the owner! More pictures will be added of the interior after the work has been completed. To apply go to www.tierrabella.net and fill out an application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8008 Truelight Church Road have any available units?
8008 Truelight Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 8008 Truelight Church Road have?
Some of 8008 Truelight Church Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8008 Truelight Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
8008 Truelight Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.