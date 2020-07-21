All apartments in Mint Hill
Find more places like 8008 Truelight Church Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mint Hill, NC
/
8008 Truelight Church Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

8008 Truelight Church Road

8008 Truelight Church Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mint Hill
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

8008 Truelight Church Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This house has it all! The privacy of country living and at the same time being close to all the amenities you love. This ranch sets on 2.21 acres of private land. It’s currently being updated with fresh paint and carpet and will be ready for move-in March 1 ALL yard mowing and maintenance is provided by the owner! More pictures will be added of the interior after the work has been completed. To apply go to www.tierrabella.net and fill out an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 Truelight Church Road have any available units?
8008 Truelight Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 8008 Truelight Church Road have?
Some of 8008 Truelight Church Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8008 Truelight Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
8008 Truelight Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 Truelight Church Road pet-friendly?
No, 8008 Truelight Church Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 8008 Truelight Church Road offer parking?
Yes, 8008 Truelight Church Road offers parking.
Does 8008 Truelight Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8008 Truelight Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 Truelight Church Road have a pool?
No, 8008 Truelight Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 8008 Truelight Church Road have accessible units?
No, 8008 Truelight Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 Truelight Church Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8008 Truelight Church Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8008 Truelight Church Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8008 Truelight Church Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr
Mint Hill, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Mint Hill 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMint Hill Accessible Apartments
Mint Hill Apartments with BalconiesMint Hill Apartments with Garages
Mint Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College