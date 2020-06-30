All apartments in Mint Hill
Find more places like 7342 Meadow Glen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mint Hill, NC
/
7342 Meadow Glen Dr
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

7342 Meadow Glen Dr

7342 Meadow Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mint Hill
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7342 Meadow Glen Drive, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
7342 Meadow Glen Dr. Mint Hill ,NC - Remodeled 2 bedroom/ 2 bath townhome in Mint Hill NC. This unit has a beautiful open floor plan downstairs with a fireplace and kitchen and pass thru bar counter. The kitchen has been totally remodeled with new tile back splash, new light fixtures, sink & stainless steel appliances. The upstairs is a perfect floor plan for room mates with large rooms ,ample closet spaces and bathrooms for each room. This unit also come with a washer and dryer. It also has a private patio for you to relax on in the back of the unit.

TO SEE THIS PROPERTY:
Fill out the application for the property completely and include 1 month proof of income

Every adult living in the home must fill out an application.

We will arrange for you to see the property after we receive your completed application and proof of income

Pay the $60 application fee after you see the property if you like it and want to go forward.

* *These properties do not accept section 8 vouchers.

**We do not show any property without a completed application.with proof of your income and a copy of your driver's license.

(RLNE5517679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7342 Meadow Glen Dr have any available units?
7342 Meadow Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 7342 Meadow Glen Dr have?
Some of 7342 Meadow Glen Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7342 Meadow Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7342 Meadow Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7342 Meadow Glen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7342 Meadow Glen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7342 Meadow Glen Dr offer parking?
No, 7342 Meadow Glen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7342 Meadow Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7342 Meadow Glen Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7342 Meadow Glen Dr have a pool?
No, 7342 Meadow Glen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7342 Meadow Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 7342 Meadow Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7342 Meadow Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7342 Meadow Glen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7342 Meadow Glen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7342 Meadow Glen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr
Mint Hill, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Mint Hill 1 BedroomsMint Hill Accessible Apartments
Mint Hill Apartments with BalconyMint Hill Apartments with Gym
Mint Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College