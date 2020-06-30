Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

7342 Meadow Glen Dr. Mint Hill ,NC - Remodeled 2 bedroom/ 2 bath townhome in Mint Hill NC. This unit has a beautiful open floor plan downstairs with a fireplace and kitchen and pass thru bar counter. The kitchen has been totally remodeled with new tile back splash, new light fixtures, sink & stainless steel appliances. The upstairs is a perfect floor plan for room mates with large rooms ,ample closet spaces and bathrooms for each room. This unit also come with a washer and dryer. It also has a private patio for you to relax on in the back of the unit.



TO SEE THIS PROPERTY:

Fill out the application for the property completely and include 1 month proof of income



Every adult living in the home must fill out an application.



We will arrange for you to see the property after we receive your completed application and proof of income



Pay the $60 application fee after you see the property if you like it and want to go forward.



* *These properties do not accept section 8 vouchers.



**We do not show any property without a completed application.with proof of your income and a copy of your driver's license.



(RLNE5517679)