5932 Versage Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Home available for rent in Mint Hill's Versage neighborhood. Transitional floor plan, includes Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, and lots of storgage space, Formal living and dining room, large family room with gas fireplace and office, wood floors throughout 1st floor. Huge master bedroom with his and her closet, Master bath includes dual sinks, garden tub with seperate shower. Laundry room upstairs with 3 additional bedrooms. Walk to pool and playground area, and cleared walking trails surrounding the community. minutes to downtown Mint Hill, I 485, airport and uptown. .24 acres Call for appointments! Broker is owner.