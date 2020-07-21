All apartments in Mint Hill
5932 Versage Drive

Location

5932 Versage Drive, Mint Hill, NC 28227
Versage

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Home available for rent in Mint Hill's Versage neighborhood. Transitional floor plan, includes Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, and lots of storgage space, Formal living and dining room, large family room with gas fireplace and office, wood floors throughout 1st floor. Huge master bedroom with his and her closet, Master bath includes dual sinks, garden tub with seperate shower. Laundry room upstairs with 3 additional bedrooms. Walk to pool and playground area, and cleared walking trails surrounding the community. minutes to downtown Mint Hill, I 485, airport and uptown. .24 acres Call for appointments! Broker is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5932 Versage Drive have any available units?
5932 Versage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 5932 Versage Drive have?
Some of 5932 Versage Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5932 Versage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5932 Versage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5932 Versage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5932 Versage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 5932 Versage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5932 Versage Drive offers parking.
Does 5932 Versage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5932 Versage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5932 Versage Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5932 Versage Drive has a pool.
Does 5932 Versage Drive have accessible units?
No, 5932 Versage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5932 Versage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5932 Versage Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5932 Versage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5932 Versage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
