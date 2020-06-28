5505 Turkey Oak Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home located in the Fairington Oaks Subdivision ! - Spacious 2 story home located in Mint Hill. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and walk in pantry. Large master down includes custom walk in closet and garden tub. Gorgeous living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Huge backyard that is wooded and fenced in, great for privacy. Washer and dryer included. Community provides clubhouse with pool. Pets will be considered with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE4296326)