Mint Hill, NC
5505 Turkey Oak Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

5505 Turkey Oak Drive

5505 Turkey Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5505 Turkey Oak Lane, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home located in the Fairington Oaks Subdivision ! - Spacious 2 story home located in Mint Hill. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and walk in pantry. Large master down includes custom walk in closet and garden tub. Gorgeous living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Huge backyard that is wooded and fenced in, great for privacy. Washer and dryer included. Community provides clubhouse with pool. Pets will be considered with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE4296326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

