3717 Martele Drive

Must see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick home with an inground pool with an outdoor living area. The outdoor living area includes an extended patio and gorgeous fire pit. There is a covered sitting porch on the front of the hoe. Consists of an open floorplan with a separate dining room, a spacious kitchen with a breakfast area, center island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Trash service is included in the rent. The master suite has a master bath with a separate shower, deep soaking tub, and dual vanities. Upstairs there is a loft and laundry room close to the bedrooms. This community is close to shopping, restaurants, I 485 and Hwy 74.



~ $39 application fee per adult (non-refundable).



~ Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)