Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:48 PM

3717 Martele Drive

3717 Martele Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3717 Martele Drive, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
Must see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick home with an inground pool with an outdoor living area. The outdoor living area includes an extended patio and gorgeous fire pit. There is a covered sitting porch on the front of the hoe. Consists of an open floorplan with a separate dining room, a spacious kitchen with a breakfast area, center island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Trash service is included in the rent. The master suite has a master bath with a separate shower, deep soaking tub, and dual vanities. Upstairs there is a loft and laundry room close to the bedrooms. This community is close to shopping, restaurants, I 485 and Hwy 74.

~ $39 application fee per adult (non-refundable).

~ Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 Martele Drive have any available units?
3717 Martele Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 3717 Martele Drive have?
Some of 3717 Martele Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 Martele Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3717 Martele Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 Martele Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3717 Martele Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3717 Martele Drive offer parking?
No, 3717 Martele Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3717 Martele Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3717 Martele Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 Martele Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3717 Martele Drive has a pool.
Does 3717 Martele Drive have accessible units?
No, 3717 Martele Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 Martele Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3717 Martele Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3717 Martele Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3717 Martele Drive has units with air conditioning.

