10417 blair Road

MOVE IN SPECIAL - 50% OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Move in by 4/30/2020 and pay a reduced deposit!!



Sitting on 1.7 acres, farmhouse style property built in 1926 with subtle upgrades throughout allowing for the natural beauty to shine through.



* New HVAC-being installed

* Well---No water bill

* 2300 sq ft

* 3 bedrooms (master down stairs)

* 2-1/2 baths

* Living room

* Den

* Formal dining room

* Kitchen

* Oversized utility room

* Upstairs 2 bedrooms, bonus room, bathroom, large closets

* Carport attached to house

* Detached 2 car garage w/separate storage room

* House sets on 1.7 acres



Tenant provides refrigerator, washer & dryer.

Tenant mows yard



Exterior farm house to the back left of the property is off of the property lot and is not included in the rent.



All utilities separate.