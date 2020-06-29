All apartments in Mint Hill
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

10417 blair Road

10417 Blair Road · No Longer Available
Location

10417 Blair Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
To view other home available and apply please visit
www.rentbottomline.com.
MOVE IN SPECIAL - 50% OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Move in by 4/30/2020 and pay a reduced deposit!!

Sitting on 1.7 acres, farmhouse style property built in 1926 with subtle upgrades throughout allowing for the natural beauty to shine through.

* New HVAC-being installed
* Well---No water bill
* 2300 sq ft
* 3 bedrooms (master down stairs)
* 2-1/2 baths
* Living room
* Den
* Formal dining room
* Kitchen
* Oversized utility room
* Upstairs 2 bedrooms, bonus room, bathroom, large closets
* Carport attached to house
* Detached 2 car garage w/separate storage room
* House sets on 1.7 acres

Tenant provides refrigerator, washer & dryer.
Tenant mows yard

Exterior farm house to the back left of the property is off of the property lot and is not included in the rent.

All utilities separate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10417 blair Road have any available units?
10417 blair Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 10417 blair Road have?
Some of 10417 blair Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10417 blair Road currently offering any rent specials?
10417 blair Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10417 blair Road pet-friendly?
No, 10417 blair Road is not pet friendly.
Does 10417 blair Road offer parking?
Yes, 10417 blair Road offers parking.
Does 10417 blair Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10417 blair Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10417 blair Road have a pool?
No, 10417 blair Road does not have a pool.
Does 10417 blair Road have accessible units?
No, 10417 blair Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10417 blair Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10417 blair Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10417 blair Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10417 blair Road has units with air conditioning.
