10417 blair Road

Amenities
To view other home available and apply please visit
www.rentbottomline.com.
MOVE IN SPECIAL - 50% OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Move in by 4/30/2020 and pay a reduced deposit!!
Sitting on 1.7 acres, farmhouse style property built in 1926 with subtle upgrades throughout allowing for the natural beauty to shine through.
* New HVAC-being installed
* Well---No water bill
* 2300 sq ft
* 3 bedrooms (master down stairs)
* 2-1/2 baths
* Living room
* Den
* Formal dining room
* Kitchen
* Oversized utility room
* Upstairs 2 bedrooms, bonus room, bathroom, large closets
* Carport attached to house
* Detached 2 car garage w/separate storage room
* House sets on 1.7 acres
Tenant provides refrigerator, washer & dryer.
Tenant mows yard
Exterior farm house to the back left of the property is off of the property lot and is not included in the rent.
All utilities separate.