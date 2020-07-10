Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym internet access

Available 07/24/20 Move-In Ready Town-home! - Property Id: 309084



Meticulously owned and maintained townhome that's move-in ready! Available for rent 7/24/2020. 12 month or greater leasing agreement. $2,000 per month. Rent includes lawn care/ ground maintenance, water usage, trash pickup (occurs once a week on Friday), quarterly pest treatment/maintenance, monthly professional cleaning services, quarterly HVAC maintenance (air filter replacement) and refrigerator maintenance (water filter replacement) by landlord. Gas, electric, cable, internet, and any other services NOT aforementioned included in rent are tenant's responsibility. A rental application will be required at applicant's expense. This will include credit/ background check, and references upon request. Security deposit of one month's rent due at signing. Rent will be due on the 1st of the month. No pets permitted. No smoking. No pets permitted. No smoking. 12 month or longer preferred, but willing to making exceptions. 1 month's rent security deposit collected at time of signing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9506-glenburn-lane-charlotte-nc/309084

No Pets Allowed



