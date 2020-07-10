All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

9506 Glenburn Lane

9506 Glenburn Ln · (703) 627-0912
Location

9506 Glenburn Ln, Mecklenburg County, NC 28278
Pleasant Hill Road

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2000 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1895 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Available 07/24/20 Move-In Ready Town-home! - Property Id: 309084

Meticulously owned and maintained townhome that's move-in ready! Available for rent 7/24/2020. 12 month or greater leasing agreement. $2,000 per month. Rent includes lawn care/ ground maintenance, water usage, trash pickup (occurs once a week on Friday), quarterly pest treatment/maintenance, monthly professional cleaning services, quarterly HVAC maintenance (air filter replacement) and refrigerator maintenance (water filter replacement) by landlord. Gas, electric, cable, internet, and any other services NOT aforementioned included in rent are tenant's responsibility. A rental application will be required at applicant's expense. This will include credit/ background check, and references upon request. Security deposit of one month's rent due at signing. Rent will be due on the 1st of the month. No pets permitted. No smoking. No pets permitted. No smoking. 12 month or longer preferred, but willing to making exceptions. 1 month's rent security deposit collected at time of signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9506-glenburn-lane-charlotte-nc/309084
Property Id 309084

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5949238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9506 Glenburn Lane have any available units?
9506 Glenburn Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9506 Glenburn Lane have?
Some of 9506 Glenburn Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9506 Glenburn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9506 Glenburn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9506 Glenburn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9506 Glenburn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 9506 Glenburn Lane offer parking?
No, 9506 Glenburn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9506 Glenburn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9506 Glenburn Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9506 Glenburn Lane have a pool?
No, 9506 Glenburn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9506 Glenburn Lane have accessible units?
No, 9506 Glenburn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9506 Glenburn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9506 Glenburn Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9506 Glenburn Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9506 Glenburn Lane has units with air conditioning.
