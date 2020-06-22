All apartments in Mebane
Find more places like 107 W Sebastian Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mebane, NC
/
107 W Sebastian Court
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:49 PM

107 W Sebastian Court

107 West Sebastian Court · (919) 732-5858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mebane
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

107 West Sebastian Court, Mebane, NC 27302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
This gorgeous 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Alexander Park subdivision has Covered front porch, fenced in backyard with a deck. 8 X 10 Storage building included. Vaulted ceiling in living room with gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen with island, pantry, & dining area. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, wood floor & ensuite bathroom, other bedrooms have carpet. Large laundry room with shelving. within walking distance to downtown Mebane. Pets considered with additional fees. Government housing not available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 W Sebastian Court have any available units?
107 W Sebastian Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mebane, NC.
What amenities does 107 W Sebastian Court have?
Some of 107 W Sebastian Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 W Sebastian Court currently offering any rent specials?
107 W Sebastian Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 W Sebastian Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 W Sebastian Court is pet friendly.
Does 107 W Sebastian Court offer parking?
No, 107 W Sebastian Court does not offer parking.
Does 107 W Sebastian Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 W Sebastian Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 W Sebastian Court have a pool?
Yes, 107 W Sebastian Court has a pool.
Does 107 W Sebastian Court have accessible units?
No, 107 W Sebastian Court does not have accessible units.
Does 107 W Sebastian Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 W Sebastian Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 W Sebastian Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 W Sebastian Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 107 W Sebastian Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr
Mebane, NC 27302
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr
Mebane, NC 27302
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace
Mebane, NC 27302
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr
Mebane, NC 27302
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd
Mebane, NC 27302

Similar Pages

Mebane 1 BedroomsMebane 2 Bedrooms
Mebane 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMebane Apartments with Balcony
Mebane Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCKernersville, NCHolly Springs, NCKnightdale, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NC
Graham, NCButner, NCJamestown, NCRolesville, NCReidsville, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCCarthage, NCDanville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeHigh Point University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity