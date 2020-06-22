107 W Sebastian Court

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Alexander Park subdivision has Covered front porch, fenced in backyard with a deck. 8 X 10 Storage building included. Vaulted ceiling in living room with gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen with island, pantry, & dining area. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, wood floor & ensuite bathroom, other bedrooms have carpet. Large laundry room with shelving. within walking distance to downtown Mebane. Pets considered with additional fees. Government housing not available